24 Jan 2020

West Darfur: Flash Report, 14 - 23 January 2020

Report
from United Nations Population Fund
Published on 24 Jan 2020
preview
Download PDF (1020.87 KB)

Situation Overview

Humanitarian partners continue to assist people affected by inter-communal violence between Massalit and Arab tribes in and around El Geneina town in West Darfur. According to media reports, Prime Minister Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk said in a press statement that the two parties committed to a cessation of hostilities, non-aggression, and keeping peace and stability in the area.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) displacement tracking matrix (DTM) emergency event tracking (EET), an estimated 48,800 people (about 9,607 families) are displaced and preliminary numbers suggest that 43,319 are living in schools or other public buildings; 2,665 IDPs are living with the host community; and 92 IDPs are living in abandoned buildings.

In addition, UNHCR reported that over 5,488 people have crossed the border into Chad, seeking refuge in villages near the border.
Assistance being provided includes food, health, non-food items (NFIs), nutrition, as well as water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), and protection services .
Concerns have been raised about the security situation in the IDP camps which presents implications for a safe return. UNHCR advised HAC that the return process should be voluntary, based on the informed decision of the IDPs.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.