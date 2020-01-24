West Darfur: Flash Report, 14 - 23 January 2020

Situation Overview

Humanitarian partners continue to assist people affected by inter-communal violence between Massalit and Arab tribes in and around El Geneina town in West Darfur. According to media reports, Prime Minister Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk said in a press statement that the two parties committed to a cessation of hostilities, non-aggression, and keeping peace and stability in the area.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) displacement tracking matrix (DTM) emergency event tracking (EET), an estimated 48,800 people (about 9,607 families) are displaced and preliminary numbers suggest that 43,319 are living in schools or other public buildings; 2,665 IDPs are living with the host community; and 92 IDPs are living in abandoned buildings.

In addition, UNHCR reported that over 5,488 people have crossed the border into Chad, seeking refuge in villages near the border.

Assistance being provided includes food, health, non-food items (NFIs), nutrition, as well as water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), and protection services .

Concerns have been raised about the security situation in the IDP camps which presents implications for a safe return. UNHCR advised HAC that the return process should be voluntary, based on the informed decision of the IDPs.