West Darfur Education Sector Response February 2021

Analysis of Humanitarian Needs

More than 120,00 people have been recently displaced within West Darfur, of whom roughly 60% are children. At least 55 schools have been affected, with 20 damaged or destroyed and an additional 35 hosting internally displaced persons (IDPs). This comes at a time when schools have been closed since March 2020 due to COVID-19 and were just beginning to reopen in West Darfur. Education continuity is therefore already at a critical point; now, with this conflict, at least 58,000 additional children are at risk of being left behind and not being able to return to school.

Response Plan

The West Darfur education response will ensure a comprehensive integrated approach to the inclusion of displaced or otherwise conflict-affected children into mainstream education. Key needs will be identified and assessed. Education partners will seek to reach 41,000 affected children with support to enable them to continue their education. The sub-national education sector is active; 9 partners are expected to support this response.