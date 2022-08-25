West Darfur displaced hand ICC Prosecutor memo listing atrocities

The Displaced People and Refugees Gathering of the Masalit in West Darfur stated that, displaced people in the Kalma, El Hasahisa, and El Hamidiyah camps presented a memorandum to the Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, containing the names of those who died in Darfur since 2003 under President Omar Al Bashir’s leadership.

The document reportedly proves the involvement of those accused of committing genocide, ethnic cleansing, crimes against humanity, and war crimes in Darfur.

The displaced coordination group in Dar Masalit called on the ICC to give special consideration to the state of West Darfur, which as well as being targeted during the campaign in 2003, their state was subjected to the most heinous types of crimes between December 2019 and August 2022, they said.

Expressing their distinct circumstances of victimisation, the group stressed the placement of West Darfur state among the priority areas that must be visited in any future visit of court officials.

In a statement made by the West Darfur group, they welcomed Khan’s visit, but called for increased international involvement due to their loss in confidence in the government in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

They commended the prosecutor for standing by the victims and for his frank declaration not to abandon their cases.