Weekly Gedaref Operational Update #9, 29 Aug - 2 Sept 2021

Operational Highlights

New arrivals into eastern Sudan recorded

Between 29 August and 2 September, 37 new arrivals (35 Ethiopian and 2 Eritrean) were recorded in Hamdayet Transit Centre – an increase of 17 individuals from the previous reporting period, bringing the total of refugees there up to 5,858.

Intentions surveys at transit centres

UNHCR and partners conducted intention surveys in Hamdayet, Village 8, and Basunda to assess whether refugees plan to relocate to the designated locations further inland, to gather data on persons with specific needs (PSNs), and to identify existing family ties with refugees already residing in the camps.

Potential new site to accommodate nonTigrayans refugees:

On 31 August, an Inter-Agency mission took place in Qalaat Al Nahl. As a result, I/NGO partners reported that 50% of the allocated land is viable subject to further technical assessment. Some segments of the access road need to be rehabilitated, including bridges. The team also suggested to local authorities to provide an additional plot of land, closer to the hills, where the soil is not black cotton and has an acceptable slope to minimize flood risk.

Refugee Rapid Response (RRR) in Basundah locality

Following the arrival of some 992 Qemant refugees in the Basundah locality, UNHCR and Inter-Agency partners fielded a RRR mission. UNHCR continued to lead and coordinate the response to provide assistance to new arrivals and to facilitate and support the partners and counterpart in service provision. This was the occasion also to continue monitoring activities, in coordination with operational partners, including COR and local authorities. Furthermore, the RRR mission assessed a potential site for a new Transit Centre where to relocate the population.