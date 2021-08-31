Weekly Gedaref Operational Update #8, 22 – 26 August 2021

Operational Highlights

New arrivals into eastern Sudan recorded In Hamdayet – Between 22 and 26 August, 20 new arrivals (12 Ethiopian and 8 Eritrean) were recorded in Hamdayet Transit Centre – an increase of 7 individuals from the previous reporting period, bringing the total of refugees there up to 5,828. Protection desks in Hamdayet continue to be operational with UNHCR staff carrying out weekly visits to identify the most vulnerable individuals and respond to their specific needs. A total of 53 family tents have been pitched. 80 semi-permanent latrines and 24 showers are fully functioning and equipped with solar street lights which offer refugees more safety and security at night.

Following months of sustained advocacy, the operation received official clearance from local authorities to resume the relocation of up to 7,000 refugees residing in the border areas to Um Rakuba camp and Tunaydbah settlement. The operation plans to conduct an intention survey and vulnerability assessment in Hamdayet on 29 August and Village 8 on 1 September. Relocation plans are currently being finalised. Several options are also being explored with regards to the various assets (tractors, vehicles, trucks and trailers) refugees brought with them. This includes securing clearance from Sudan’s Commission for Refugees (COR) and Customs Authority to allow refugees to use these assets within the camps’ perimeters or alternatively temporarily keep these assets in their current locations or transfer them to the Customs Office in Gedaref.

Discussions with COR and Customs officials continue.

In Basundah – Some 16 Qemant refugees were reported in Taya village and subsequently registered during the reporting period, bringing the total of this group to 991 as of 26 August. They are currently hosted on a small plot of land in Basanga, Basundah locality and UNHCR and partners continue to respond to their needs. 250 mosquito nets are on ground ready to be distributed to new arrivals who did not receive them in the last distribution. Muslim Aid continues to provide two meals (lentils and injera) with priority given to persons with specific needs (PSNs) and pregnant and lactating women (PLW). MSF and Mercy Corps have delivered 10,000 litres of clean drinking water per day via 5 chlorinated water storage tanks. Plans are underway to improve WaSH facilities and increase the provision of latrines in order to ensure refugees’ immediate survival, dignity and the prevention of disease outbreaks.

The operation received clearance from local authorities to construct a reception facility in Basanga. UNHCR and partner organizations will start work on the new facility following a land survey planned for next week.

Once completed, the facility will help enhance the dignity of refugees and bolster the delivery of essential services available to new arrivals until this group is relocated further inland to a new site.

Potential new site to accommodate nonTigrayan refugees: On 23 August, the operation received clearance from local authorities for a new site to accommodate non-Tigrayan refugees. Qalaat Al Nahl – which lies some 60km from Gedaref town in Aj Jazirah state – has been proposed as a second option to Fau 5. A multi-functional team has been formed to conduct a joint technical assessment with COR and key partners on 29 August.