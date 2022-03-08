Weekly Gedaref Operational Update #5/2022 (27 January - 3 February 2022)

Operational Highlights

Qemant asylum seekers relocated to Babikri: UNHCR,

Sudan’s Commission for Refugees (COR) and partners relocated 74 Qemant asylum seekers (39 families) from Um Rakuba camp to Babikri settlement. This group had previously indicated during focus group discussions their desire to relocate to Babikri to be closer to their relatives. For the relocation, ALIGHT provided an ambulance with medical staff to escort the convoy. Upon arrival, the newly relocated were assigned shelters, set up by NRC, and provided with hot meals and water by Muslim Aid and Solidarités International. UNHCR and DRC assisted persons with specific needs and MSF Switzerland provided medical assistance to vulnerable asylum seekers. A protection desk has been set up in Babikri settlement to address protection issues and facilitate referrals to the different service providers.

Fire safety awareness and trainings conducted for refugees: UNHCR, DRC and Gedaref Fire Brigade held two (2) fire safety trainings in Tunaydbah for 39 members of the refugee fire safety committee. In Um Rakuba, following the fire safety trainings in December 2021, DRC has launched a dynamic sensitization efforts in Tigrinya to raise awareness on fire hazard, practice different fire scenario and immediate measures to extinguish the fire.

New Ethiopian arrivals recorded in eastern Sudan: There was an increase in the number of new arrivals compared to the previous week, with nine (9) new arrivals recorded in Hamdayet Transit Centre and four (4) new arrivals reported crossing the Taya border entry point.