Weekly Gedaref Operational Update #4/2022 (20 – 27 January 2022)

Operational Highlights

Decline in new arrivals: The number of new arrivals declined compared to the previous reporting period, with a total of six (6) new arrivals: four (4) in Hamdayet Transit Centre and two (2) in Taya border entry point. UNHCR teams at the border are getting consistent reports from refugees that the border is sealed on the Ethiopian side and that crossing is very difficult. UNHCR provides protection and assistance to all new arrivals in close coordination with partners while also scaling up preparedness measures in the event of a new influx.

Relocation from Hamdayet to Tunaydbah camp: On 25 January, 82 refugees, including 13 people with specific needs and five (5) unaccompanied and separated children (UASCs) were relocated from Hamdayet Transit Centre to Tunaydbah camp. Upon arrival, this group were provided with water, hot meals and shelter. A core relief items (CRIs) needs assessment is currently underway and is expected to inform upcoming distributions.