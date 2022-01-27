Weekly Gedaref Operational Update #3/2022 (13 – 20 January 2022)

51,081 total number of Ethiopian refugees in eastern Sudan (Kassala & Gedaref) as of 31 December 2021

32 new arrivals recorded in Hamdayet Transit Centre (23) and Taya border entry point (9)

408 number of tukuls (durable shelters) completed in Um Rakuba (396) and Tunaydbah (12)

Multi-purpose centres set up for refugee youth: During the reporting period, NRC completed the construction of two (2) multi-purpose youth centres, one in Tunaydbah, the first of its kind, and another in Um Rakuba. Each centre has three (3) learning spaces, a library and a multiuse court, and will provide refugee youth with vocational trainings, computer literacy courses and sport activities. The centres offer refugee youth a platform for developing a sense of community and engaging in positive initiatives.

Youth football teams play a friendly match under the theme of women’s empowerment: A football match was held in Tunaydbah with the participation of 34 girls (26) and boys (8), organized by ALIGHT and the refugee youth committee. Prior to the start of the match, the coach facilitated a discussion where refugee youth talked about the different ways in which sports help increase women and girls’ empowerment.

New Ethiopian arrivals recorded in eastern Sudan: During the reporting period, 23 new arrivals were recorded in Hamdayet Transit Centre and nine (9) new arrivals crossed into eastern Sudan via Taya border entry point.