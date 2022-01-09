Weekly Gedaref Operational Update #26, 26 - 31 December 2021

Operational Highlights

COVID-19 vaccination campaign reaches 50 per cent of its target: In collaboration with the Ministry of Health, ALIGHT, IRC, UNICEF and ZOA International Sudan, a total of 17,864 refugees have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Babikri, Tunaydbah, Village 8 and Um Rakuba. This represents approximately 50 per cent of the target population of the campaign.

Fire safety trainings for refugees continue: UNHCR, DRC and the Gedaref Fire Brigade held a fire safety training on 30 December in Um Rakuba for 22 refugee volunteers of the WaSH committee. The participants received theoretical and practical training on preventing and responding to fire incidents. It concluded with participants practicing how to put out a fire during different scenario-based exercises. This is the second in a series of ten (10) fire safety training sessions in Babikri, Tunaydbah and Um Rakuba which targets 100 refugee volunteers by February 2022.

New Ethiopian arrivals recorded in eastern Sudan: There was a slight decrease in the number of new arrivals from Ethiopia, compared to the previous week, with a total of 68 new arrivals being recorded in Kassala’s State Hamdayet Transit Centre (58) and Gedaref’s State Taya border entry point (6) and Village 8 (4).