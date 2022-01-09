Weekly Gedaref Operational Update #25, 19 - 26 December 2021

Operational Highlights

Newly arrived refugees and asylum seekers relocated: Following the conclusion of the relocation exercise from Hamdayet Transit Center last week, an additional 475 refugees and asylum seekers who had recently crossed the border from Ethiopia into Sudan, were transferred to Tunaydbah (241), Um Rakuba (207) and Babikri (27). UNHCR, Sudan’s Commission for Refugees (COR) and partners, including ALIGHT, DRC, IRC, NRC and Plan International provided the newly relocated with shelters and assistance. COOPI, Muslim Aid and CARE distributed hygiene kits, hot meals and water among the refugees and asylum seekers. The group is currently being individually registered and receiving life-saving supplies at registration and distribution centres in the three locations. Since November 2020, a total of 47,165 refugees and asylum seekers have been relocated alongside an estimated 727 of their livestock.

COVID-19 vaccination campaign advances: UNHCR, together with the Ministry of Health, UNICEF and ZOA International Sudan, vaccinated 843 asylum seekers in Babikri during a three-day campaign, bringing the total number of vaccinated to 14,847 in all refugee-hosting locations.

New Ethiopian arrivals recorded in eastern Sudan: As of 26 December, 76 new arrivals were reported in Hamdayet Transit Centre, while 33 new arrivals were recorded in Taya border entry point.