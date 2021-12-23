Weekly Gedaref Operational Update #24, 12 – 19 December 2021

Operational Highlights

Relocations from Hamdayet to Tunaydbah concluded: The last convoy from Hamdayet Transit Centre relocated 67 refugees on 16 December, bringing the exercise to a successful conclusion two weeks ahead of schedule.

UNHCR, Muslim Aid, NRC and COOPI jointly assisted the newly relocated, including those identified with specific needs. Refugees received assigned shelters and protection assistance, while being provided with hot meals and bottled water as well as hygiene kits. MSF community health workers visited the newly relocated in their shelters to share health-related information and provide medical assistance. The refugees are being individually registered and receiving life-saving supplies at a registration and distribution centre.

Refugees receive COVID-19 vaccine: Efforts by the Ministry of Health, Concern Worldwide, UNICEF, ZOA International Sudan and other partners led to a total of 14,004 refugees receiving vaccines against COVID-19 in Tunaydbah (6,544), Um Rakuba (5,771) and Village 8 (1,689). The first round of vaccination campaign in Babikri was launched on 19 December.

UNHCR and partners provide advanced fire safety trainings for refugees: UNHCR, in collaboration with DRC and Gedaref Fire Brigade, is organizing a total of ten (10) fire safety training sessions for refugee volunteers in Babikri, Tunaydbah and Um Rakuba to strengthen fire prevention and mitigation measures.

The first training was held on 16 December in Um Rakuba for 17 members of the refugee fire safety committee and consisted of theory and practical skills for preventing as well as responding to fire incidents. A total of 100 refugee volunteers will be trained by beginning of February 2022