Weekly Gedaref Operational Update #21, 18 – 28 November 2021

Operational Highlights

Relocation continues from Hamdayet to Tunaydbah: On 28 November, 483 Ethiopian refugees were relocated from Hamdayet Transit Centre to Tunaydbah camp.

This was the third relocation convoy since the exercise resumed on 22 November, bringing the total number of relocated refugees to 831. This ongoing activity is supported by UNHCR, Sudan’s Commission for Refugees (COR) and partners, and is aimed at safely moving refugees away from the border and further inland, where they will have access to more services and targeted assistance.

A reception centre has been established to receive these refugees, provide food assistance and allocate shelters in Tunaydbah. So far, 200 tents have been pitched in a specially cleared and demarcated zone in the camp intended to accommodate this group. A dedicated help desk has also been set up to support persons with specific needs and a recreational ‘safe corner’ has been created for children. A registration and distribution centre has been established to individually register this group and provide life-saving supplies, including blankets, mats and jerry cans. In the meantime, preparedness continues in the border locations for a possible increase in new arrivals from Ethiopia.

New Ethiopian arrivals recorded in eastern Sudan: As of 25 November, 161 new arrivals from Ethiopia’s Tigray region were reported in Hamdayet, bringing the total population there to 5,516. Elsewhere, one (1) new arrival from the Amhara region was recorded in Taya border entry point. This brings the total number of new arrivals who crossed via Taya to 2,372 since the influx began in July.