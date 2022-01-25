Weekly Gedaref Operational Update #2, 6 – 14 January 2022

50,710 total number of Ethiopian refugees in eastern Sudan as of 30 November

35 new arrivals from Ethiopia crossed via Taya border entry point

302 number of tukuls (durable shelters) completed in Um Rakuba

Operational Highlights

New Ethiopian arrivals recorded in eastern Sudan: 35 new arrivals crossed into eastern Sudan via Taya border entry point and no new arrivals were recorded in Hamdayet Transit Centre during the reporting period. UNHCR continues to provide protection and assistance to new arrivals in close coordination with partners while also scaling up preparedness measures in the event of a new influx from Ethiopia.

Inter-agency response to fire incidents in Um Rakuba camp: UNHCR, local authorities and partners are working together to scale up fire-preparedness in response to a fire in Um Rakuba on 13 and 14 January which affected 17 individuals.

This group received new shelters, emergency food assistance and life-saving items, including blankets, solar lights, soap, jerry cans and kitchen sets. In addition, some 40 refugee volunteers received advanced fire safety training from the Gedaref Fire Brigade. Sessions for an additional 60 volunteers in Um Rakuba and Tunaydbah camps and Babikri settlement are planned. Efforts are also ongoing to increase refugees’ fire-safety awareness and to bolster the preparedness capacity of the local Fire Brigade to respond to future incidents.