Weekly Gedaref Operational Update #19, 4 – 11 November 2021

Operational Highlights

New Ethiopian arrivals recorded in eastern Sudan: There was a slight decline in the number of Ethiopians crossing into eastern Sudan compared to last week. As of 5 November, 26 new arrivals were reported in Hamdayet Transit Centre, bringing the total population there to 6,060. Elsewhere, 4 Qemant new arrivals were recorded. This brings the total number of Qemant asylum seekers to 2,322 since the influx began in July. UNHCR and partners continue to scale up contingency measures in response to the developing situation in Ethiopia which could spark a new influx. These measures include a follow up assessment of Fau 5, Um Algura locality, Aj Jazirah state, as a potential site to accommodate nonTigrayan new arrivals.