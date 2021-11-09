Weekly Gedaref Operational Update #18, 28 October – 4 November 2021

Operational Highlights

Visit by Commission for Refugees (COR) Commissioner to eastern Sudan: UNHCR and partners had the pleasure of welcoming the newly appointed COR Commissioner Mr Musa Ali Altrun to several refugee-hosting sites in eastern Sudan. As part of a five-day mission to the region, the Commissioner and his delegation met with refugee and host community representatives and several partners in Hamdayet Transit Centre, Um Rakuba camp and Tunaydbah settlement. The Commissioner thanked humanitarian agencies for their sustained collaboration and commitment to delivering critical and life-saving assistance to refugees while also supporting the host community which continues to generously provide a safe refuge to the displaced.

UNHCR donates motorcycles and ICT equipment: To enhance refugees’ safety and security, UNHCR donated 8 motorcycles to authorities in Gedaref. These motorcycles will enable security and police officials to increase patrols in and around Um Rakuba and Tunaydbah and help mitigate the risk of smuggling and human trafficking. In addition, UNHCR donated 15 desktops and 4 printers. During the handover ceremony attended by the COR Commissioner, Gedaref Wali and Gedaref State Security Committee, which included police, military and general intelligence and criminal investigation representatives, UNHCR thanked the people of Sudan for their unwavering hospitality and reiterated its commitment to scaling up support to local authorities.

New Ethiopian arrivals recorded in eastern Sudan: There was a slight uptick in the number of Ethiopians crossing into eastern Sudan compared to last week. As of 6 November, 33 new arrivals were reported in Hamdayet Transit Centre, bringing the total population there to 6,034. Elsewhere, 51 Qemant new arrivals were recorded. This brings the total number of Qemant asylum seekers to 2,318 since the influx began in July. In the meantime, contingency measures are being enhanced in light of the recent escalation of hostilities in Ethiopia’s Amhara and Tigray regions in the last week.

Relocation of Qemant asylum seekers: The relocation of Qemant asylum seekers from Basinga to Basunda was completed during the reporting period. Plans are underway to scale up services in this temporary facility in close coordination with partners before relocating this group to Babikri, which is located some 11 km from Basunda, after UNHCR received official clearance from authorities to establish a new site.