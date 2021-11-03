Weekly Gedaref Operational Update #17, 21–28 October 2021

Operational Highlights

Impact of the political instability in Sudan on the humanitarian response: Despite the political instability in Sudan, efforts to maintain protection and assistance to refugees and asylum seekers in eastern Sudan remains a priority. In the past week, humanitarian actors have carried out monitoring missions to the camps and transit/reception centres to assess the situation on the ground and maintain continuity. Although a number of activities are unaffected, the prolonged uncertainty risks disrupting the delivery of life-saving and essential services, including the distribution of much-needed food, shelter and core-relief items (CRIs). Internet connectivity remains intermittent and a fuel shortage is anticipated. UNHCR is closely monitoring the situation as it evolves while also activating contingency measures should the situation in Ethiopia spark a new influx in the coming weeks.

New Ethiopian arrivals recorded in eastern Sudan: The number of Ethiopians crossing into Hamdayet continued to remain low. As of 28 October, 9 new arrivals were reported, bringing the total population there to 6,001. Elsewhere, 26 Qemant new arrivals were recorded. This brings the total number of Qemant asylum seekers to 2,318 since the influx began in July. UNHCR continues to provide protection and assistance to both groups in close coordination with partners.