Weekly Gedaref Operational Update #16, 14 - 21 October 2021

Operational Highlights

New Ethiopian arrivals recorded in eastern Sudan: The number of Ethiopians crossing into Hamdayet continued to remain low. As of 21 October, 17 Ethiopian new arrivals were reported, bringing the total population there to 5,992. There was a sharp decline in Qemant asylum seekers in Basinga compared to the previous reporting period with some 14 new arrivals recorded. This brings the total number of Qemant asylum seekers to 2,292 since the influx began in July. UNHCR continues to provide protection and assistance to both groups in close coordination with partners while also scaling up preparedness measures in the event of a significant influx.

Global Handwashing Day 2021: Refugees and UNHCR staff and partners came together to commemorate Global Handwashing Day. This year’s theme was “Our Future is at Hand – Let's Move Forward Together.” Several activities were organised to help promote good hygiene practices, including handwashing demonstrations, as one of the most important measures to reduce and prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.