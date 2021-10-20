Weekly Gedaref Operational Update #15, 7 - 14 October 2021

Operational Highlights

New Ethiopian arrivals recorded in eastern Sudan: The number of Ethiopians crossing into Hamdayet continued to remain low. As of 16 October, 25 Ethiopian new arrivals were reported, bringing the total population there to 5,975. Elsewhere, there was a slight uptick in Qemant asylum seekers in Basinga compared to the previous reporting period with some 102 new arrivals recorded. This brings the total number of Qemant asylum seekers to 2,278 since the influx began in July. UNHCR continues to provide protection and assistance to both groups in close coordination with partners while also scaling up preparedness measures in the event of a significant influx.

New site for Qemant asylum seekers: The operation received official clearance to open a new site for Qemant asylum seekers. Babikri is located some 1 km north east of Babikri village and 9 km from Basunda.

The site lies on government owned land and initial assessments indicate that it is not flood-prone. An interagency assessment mission is planned for next week.