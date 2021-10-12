Weekly Gedaref Operational Update #14, 30 September – 7 October 2021

Operational Highlights

Decline in new arrivals recorded: There was a downward trend in the number of Ethiopians crossing into eastern Sudan compared to last week. As of 7 October, 22 new arrivals were reported in Hamdayet, bringing the total population there to 5,950. Elsewhere, some 28 Qemant new arrivals were recorded in Basinga.

This brings the total number of Qemant asylum seekers to 2,176 since the influx began in July. UNHCR continues to provide protection and assistance to both groups in close coordination with partners.

ECHO mission to eastern Sudan: From 4 to 7 October, a delegation led by ECHO Sudan’s Head of Office and two experts from ECHO’s Regional Office visited Hamdayet, Um Rakuba camp and Tunaydbah settlement. As part of their visit, the mission met with various partners and refugees and discussed the specific challenges and opportunities related to gender-based violence (GBV), prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse (PSEA) and camp coordination and camp management (CCCM).