Weekly Gedaref Operational Update #12, 19 - 23 Sept 2021

Operational Highlights

New arrivals into eastern Sudan recorded: A significant uptick in Qemant asylum seekers was recorded with some 540 new arrivals crossing into eastern Sudan and it is anticipated to continue due to the volatile situation across the border. This brings the total number of Qemant asylum seekers to 1,991 since the influx began in July. UNHCR and partners are providing much-needed protection and critical assistance to this group in close coordination with partners, including access to healthcare, shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene, and targeted support to those with specific needs and vulnerabilities.

Ten (8 Ethiopian and 2 Eritrean) new arrivals were reported in Hamdayet Transit Centre – a decrease of 6 individuals from the previous reporting period, bringing the total to 5,902 individuals. UNHCR and partners continued to provide life-saving assistance to this group, including safe and clean drinking water, hot meals, medical assistance, and core-relief items such as blankets, sleeping mats and mosquito nets. Protection desks in Hamdayet remain operational with UNHCR staff carrying out weekly visits to identify vulnerable individuals and refer them to appropriate services.

Relocation of Qemant asylum seekers to new transit centre commences: On 22 September, the relocation of Qemant asylum seekers from the first hosting site in Basinga to a more suitable temporary facility in Basunda town began. This exercise is currently being coordinated with officials from Sudan’s Commission for Refugees (COR) and local authorities. As of 23 September, a total of 552 individuals have been relocated to the new location, which will accommodate this group pending their eventual transfer to a long-term settlement.