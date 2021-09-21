Weekly Gedaref Operational Update #11, 12 - 16 Sept 2021

New arrivals into eastern Sudan recorded

Between 12-16 September, 16 new arrivals (all Ethiopian) were recorded in Hamdayet Transit Centre – a decrease of 2 individuals from the previous reporting period, bringing the number of refugees there to 5,892. In addition, 261 Qemant new arrivals were recorded in Basundah, bringing the total to 1,451 individuals since the inflow began end of July 2021.

Refugee Biometric Identity Card Rollout

Sudan’s Commissioner for Refugees (COR) and UNHCR finalised preparations to begin issuing ID cards in Um Rakuba camp and Tunaydbah settlement in Gedaref State. This project is currently being piloted in Um Rakuba camp – where some 85 refugees have received ID cards – and will target around 27,000 individuals aged 16 and above. Government- recognised identity documentation is not only integral to the legal and socio-economic inclusion of refugees within their host communities but is also in line with UNHCR’s commitment under the Global Compact on Refugees to share resources and expertise with the host government in order to strengthen their capacity for individual registration and documentation.