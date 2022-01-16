Weekly Gedaref Operational Update #1, 1-6 January 2022

Operational Highlights

Refugee families move from emergency into durable shelters: NRC started handing over ready-to-move in tukuls (durable shelters) to refugee families in Um Rakuba, in collaboration with UNHCR and COR. During the reporting period, 17 refugee families moved from emergency shelters into their tukuls and the transfer of 10 tukuls per day to refugees is planned for January. The completion and handover of an additional 890 tukuls by NRC in Um Rakuba and 600 tukuls by ACTED and Medair in Tunaydbah is expected by March 2022.

UNHCR and partners respond to a fire at Um Rakuba: On January 2, a fire broke out in Um Rakuba camp. There were no fatalities or injuries, but the fire destroyed 60 shelters, affecting 53 refugee families (97 individuals) and ten (10) unaccompanied and separated children. An assessment confirmed the cause of the fire to be accidental. UNHCR, COR, DRC, NRC and Save the Children are working to set up new shelters for the affected refugee families in a different area of the camp while reinstalling shelters near the same location for the unaccompanied and separated children so that they can remain close to their caregivers. UNHCR’s registration team has replaced the documentation that was lost in the fire, and COOPI, together with NRC, are distributing hygiene and core relief items to this group. In addition, UNHCR is working with WFP to provide emergency food assistance. As part of broader fire prevention and mitigation measures, two (2) sessions of advanced fire safety trainings were held in December 2021 for 39 refugee volunteers in Um Rakuba. Additional sessions are also planned for January 2022, including in Babikri and Tunaydbah, targeting a total of 100 refugee volunteers. Efforts are underway to establish a fire station at the camps and install fire extinguishers in specific locations.

New Ethiopian arrivals recorded in eastern Sudan: The decreasing trend in the number of new arrivals from Ethiopia continued during the reporting period, with 26 new arrivals being reported in Hamdayet Transit Centre and no new arrivals recorded in Taya border entry point.