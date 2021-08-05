Introduction

The WASH Cluster Accountability Project The aim of the WASH Cluster Accountability Project was to identify some simple tools to help WASH fieldworkers understand the practical aspects of accountability.

Two main tools have been developed for the WASH Cluster Accountability Project:

• The WASH Accountability Checklist (to clarify and remind WASH fieldworkers about accountable ways of working)

• Two Template Community Leaflets (to provide information to communities on what they can expect from WASH programmes and staff)

This collection of WASH Accountability Resources represents an additional optional resource for those who are interested in finding out more. Existing materials that have been used in WASH programmes have been included but several have also been adapted from other sectors and a few developed as a result of the project.

Consultation with stakeholders formed the basis for the accountability project and showed that understanding of the terms accountability and even participation was limited both at the field level and even amongst some more senior staff in NGOs, UN and government. Recent reviews and evaluations of performance in the WASH sector also indicated that there has been a lack of progress in improving accountability to those affected by emergencies.

At the same time there are numerous agencies involved in WASH programmes that have made considerable efforts to formulate accountability frameworks and principles and to raise awareness amongst staff. There are several examples of good practice and some have been included in this collection of resources. However, a failure to identify, record and share good practice is often seen as a major deficit in the sector and identifying WASH specific case studies was challenging. It is hoped that this collection of resources can be developed further as progress is made in promoting greater accountability. The materials are available on the cluster website: www.humanitarianreform.org.

Several WASH agencies have collaborated on this project and it was managed by OXFAM GB. Funding and advisory support was received from UNICEF. The steering group included representation from Tearfund, IRC, World Vision, Oxfam GB and CARE. The materials were written and piloted by Suzanne Ferron: Suzanne.Ferron@gmail.com November 2009