14 Jan 2018

Wali of Blue Nile: Number of Displaced Returned from Ethiopia tops 13,000

Report
from Sudanese News Agency
Published on 13 Jan 2018 View Original

Khartoum, Jan.13 (SUNA) - The Wali (governor) of the Blue Nile State, Hussein Yassin Hammad has put the number of the Sudanese displaced, in Ethiopia to 55,000 , adding that 13,000 out of them have returned to the country and hosted by the state's government .

He told SUNA, Saturday, that the government of the state, in cooperation with the Humanitarian Aid Commission provided, food, cloth and the drugs for the returnees who settled in their areas of origin . Yassin has outlined that a number of rebels who responded to the directives of the President of the Republic and the call of people, have returned without signing agreement .

