Violence Against or Obstruction of Health Care in Sudan since the military coup on October 25 - (26 October - 16 November 2021)

Marches of the Millions protests have been taking place across Sudan after the military coup on October 25. At least 41 people have been killed and many others injured by live ammunition and tear gas fired by security forces during the protests. The violence has impacted health workers, hospitals and patients.

Two doctors have been killed, wounded demonstrators have been prevented from receiving medical treatment at hospitals, patients have been denied access to COVID-19 treatment, and at least two health workers have been detained.

Below are the incidents Insecurity Insight has documented so far between 26 October and 16 November. The incidents reported are not a complete nor a representative list of all incidents that affected the provision of health care and have not been independently verified. Data collection is ongoing and data may change as more information is made available.

If you have additional information on an incident documented here, or a new incident, please do not hesitate to get in touch.

You can also download this data on HDX.