Violence Against or Obstruction of Health Care in Sudan - January 2022 update

Marches of the Millions protests have been taking place across Sudan after the military coup on October 25. Over 60 people have been killed and many others injured by live ammunition and tear gas fired by security forces during the protests. The violence has impacted health workers, hospitals, ambulances and patients.

Below are 15 incidents Insecurity Insight has identified between 01 December 2021-10 January 2022.

If you have additional information on an incident documented here, or a new incident, please do not hesitate to get in touch.

Visit our website, join our mailing list, follow us on Twitter. Previous editions: 17-30 November; 26 October-16 November 15 documented incidents 25 December 2021: In Khartoum, military forces raided Fedail Hospital and arrested injured protesters. Source: Twitter. Possibly reported by WHOSSA1

25 December 2021: In Khartoum, security forces stormed Khartoum Teaching Hospital, beat medical staff and patients, and fired teargas canisters, sound bombs and stun grenades. The perpetrators also stole phones, money, clothes and meals belonging to staff. Sources: Dabanga Sudan, Twitter I, Twitter II, Twitter III and Wordpress

25 December 2021: In Port Sudan city, Red Sea state, police stormed Port Sudan Teaching Hospital in search of demonstrators, detaining a wounded activist and a number of health workers. Sources: Dabanga Sudan, Twitter I and Twitter II. Possibly reported by WHOSSA1

As reported on 27 December 2021: Reports of sexual violence by police officers towards female doctors. Source: Twitter

30 December 2021: In Khartoum, security forces stormed Khartoum Hospital’s ICU and Emergency and Trauma Centre, and attempted to arrest injured civilians. The security forces also fired large amounts of teargas inside the facility, causing suffocation and injuries to patients and staff. Sources: Teller Report and Twitter. Possibly reported by WHOSSA1

30 December 2021: In Khartoum, military snipers occupied the roof of the Alia Military Hospital, targeting anti-coup protesters. Source: Twitter. Possibly reported by WHOSSA1

30 December 2021: In Omdurman city, Khartoum state, security forces intercepted an ambulance and arrested a patient on a ventilator suffering from gunshot wounds, as he was being transported from Al-Arbaeen Hospital to Omdurman Hospital. Sources: Dabanga Sudan, Twitter I and Twitter II. Possibly reported by WHOSSA1

30 December 2021: In Omdurman city, Khartoum state, security and police forces fired teargas inside Al-Arbaeen Hospital, and tried to seize the bodies of civilians who were killed during the protests that day. Source: Twitter. Possibly reported by WHOSSA1

30 December 2021: In Omdurman city, Khartoum state, security and police forces stormed East Nile Hospital, and intimidated patients and staff, whilst they searched for injured civilians and arrested them. Sources: Teller Report, Twitter I and Twitter II. Possibly reported by WHOSSA1

01 January 2021: In an unspecified location, security forces prevented a wounded civilian from being transferred to a hospital. Source: CCSD. Possibly reported by WHOSSA1

02 January 2022: In Khartoum, police forces stormed Khartoum Teaching Hospital on two occasions. On the first occasion, they beat staff, stole a telephone belonging to an employee, and fired teargas inside offices, causing a fire inside the National Laborator. Source: Dabanga Sudan

06 January 2021: In Khartoum, security forces stormed the ER department at Khartoum Teaching Hospital and fired teargas cylinders inside. Sources: CCSD, Dabanga Sudan and Sudanese Translators for Change STC

06 January 2021: In Omdurman city, Khartoum state, security forces stormed Al-Arbaeen Hospital, released large amounts of teargas and sound bombs, and assaulted patients and staff, causing injuries. Sources: Dabanga Sudan and Twitter

As reported on 09 January 2022: In Khartoum, the Medical Bodies Coordination organised a sit-in at the Khartoum Teaching Hospital and the El Jawda Hospital, El Diyoum El Shargiya neighbourhood, calling for an end to the repeated violence of military forces against health facilities and medical staff. Source: Dabanga Sudan

09 January 2022: In an unspecified location, the removal of health transport was reported. Source: WHOSSA1

1 WHOSSA accessed 18 January 2022. Nine incidents reported for the period 01 December 2021-10 January 2022.