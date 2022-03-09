Violence Against or Obstruction of Health Care in Sudan (26 January - 28 February 2022)

Marches of the Millions protests have been taking place across Sudan after the military coup on October 25. Over 80 people have been killed and many others injured by live ammunition and tear gas fired by security forces during the protests. The violence has impacted health workers, hospitals, ambulances and patients.

Below are the incidents Insecurity Insight has identified between 26 January - 28 February 2022. The incidents reported are not a complete nor a representative list of all incidents that affected the provision of health care and have not been independently verified. Data collection is ongoing and data may change as more information is made available. If you have additional information on an incident documented here, or a new incident, please do not hesitate to get in touch.

26 January - 28 February: 10 documented incidents 08 February 2022: In El Fasher city, North Darfur state, security services of the El Fasher Specialised Hospital for Women and Obstetrics beat and threatened staff with weapons. In response, hospital staff launched a complete strike, calling on the authorities to provide protection against repeated attacks by security services. Sources: Radio Dabanga and WHOSSA

09 February 2022: Security forces arrested a doctor and former member of the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors from his workplace and took him to an unknown destination after several failed attempts to arrest him. Source: Sudan Central Doctors Committee

12 February 2022: In an undisclosed location, a health worker was assaulted. Source: WHOSSA

17 February 2022: In Port Sudan, security forces prevented injured protestors from entering Port Sudan Hospital. Source: Twitter

18 February 2022: In Khartoum, more than 100 anti-coup detainees at the Soba Prison have been refused medical care amid the fourth day of a hunger strike. Source: Radio Dabanga

20 February: In Khartoum, tear gas was fired inside Khartoum North Hospital by security forces. A patient injured during protests was shot in the chest and killed by a stray bullet after stepping on to his balcony for fresh air after feeling unwell from the teargas fumes. Sources: Sudan Central Doctors Committee, Sudan Tribune and WHOSSA

21 February 2022: In Omdurman, security forces fired tear gas inside the Taga Hospital. Source:

Dabanga Sudan

28 February 2022: In Omdurman city tear gas was released inside the operating room of the Al Arbaeen Hospital. Sources: Sudan Central Committee of Doctors, Twitter I, Twitter II and WHOSSA

01 March 2022: In Khartoum, security forces fired tear gas inside Khartoum Hospital during a raid on the facility. Source: Twitter

01 March 2022: In Omdurman city, security forces fired tear gas inside Al Arbaeen Hospital during a raid on the facility. Source: Twitter