Violence Against or Obstruction of Health Care in Sudan (11-25 January 2022)

Marches of the Millions protests have been taking place across Sudan after the military coup on October 25. Over 70 people have been killed and many others injured by live ammunition and tear gas fired by security forces during the protests. The violence has impacted health workers, hospitals, ambulances and patients.

Below are the incidents Insecurity Insight has identified between 11-25 January 2022. The incidents reported are not a complete nor a representative list of all incidents that affected the provision of health care and have not been independently verified. Data collection is ongoing and data may change as more information is made available. If you have additional information on an incident documented here, or a new incident, please do not hesitate to get in touch.

Previous edition: 01 December 2021-10 January 2022; 17-30 November; 26 October-16 November Visit our website, join our mailing list, follow us on Twitter. Help support our work by sharing this resource. Please copy and paste this link: bit.ly/11-25Jan2022HealthSudan

11-25 January 2022: 8 documented incidents

15 January 2022: In an unspecified location, a patient was arrested. Source: WHOSSA

16 January 2022: In Burri, Khartoum, security forces wearing civilian clothes and driving unmarked vehicles without plates stormed the Royal Care Hospital. The forces arrested a number of patients, including a 17-year-old boy who had received treatment for two gunshot wounds sustained during a 13 January anti-coup demonstration, and their companion, as they were leaving the building. Sources: Dabanga Sudan and The New Arab

17 January 2022: In Khartoum, an injured person was shot dead while he was being transferred to a hospital. Source: Dabanga Sudan

17 January 2022: In Great Al-Mak Nimr neighbourhood, Khartoum, coup security forces reportedly assaulted an ambulance and beat health workers with sticks and rubble. Source: Twitter

20 January 2022: The United States continues withholding aid from Sudan that was initially paused after October's military coup unless there is an end to violence and a civilian-led government is restored. Source: Radio Tamazuj

24 January 2022: In Khartoum, nine Sudanese and international MSF staff members were arrested in the evening by security forces as they returned to the MSF office from Al-Gewda Hospital where they had been treating civilians injured in protests and COVID-19 patients. All nine were held overnight at Khartoum police station and questioned about the organisation’s medical activities before being released the following morning. They were not subjected to physical violence during their detention. Sources: Dabanga Sudan, MSF and WHOSSA

24 January 2022: In Burri, Khartoum, security forces stationed near the Royal Care Hospital fired live ammunition causing panic among staff and patients. Source: Dabanga Sudan.

24 January 2022: In an unspecified location, health transport was obstructed. Source: WHOSSA