Violence Against or Obstruction of Health Care in Sudan (01-31 March 2022)

Marches of the Millions protests have been taking place across Sudan after the military coup on October 25. Over 90 people have been killed and many others injured by live ammunition and tear gas fired by security forces during the protests. The violence has impacted health workers, hospitals, ambulances and patients.

Below are the incidents Insecurity Insight has identified between 01-31 March 2022, including armed conflict related incidents as well as political violence related incidents. The incidents reported are not a complete nor a representative list of all incidents that affected the provision of health care and have not been independently verified. Data collection is ongoing and data may change as more information is made available. If you have additional information on an incident documented here, or a new incident, please do not hesitate to get in touch.

Documented incidents

05 March 2021: In an undisclosed location, two health workers were killed. Source: WHOSSA

08 March 2022: In Khartoum, security forces threw a stun grenade into the Khartoum Military Hospital, then beat a number of anti-coup protesters within the building who were receiving treatment before detaining them. Source: Dabanga Sudan

09 March 2022: In Umm Dukhun locality, Central Darfur state, joint security forces, including the Rapid Support Forces, assaulted a doctor using their fists and the butt of a weapon after the doctor did not see a patient whose condition was considered non-urgent. Source: ACLED

10 March 2022: In Abu Kershola locality, South Kordofan state, suspected Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) gunmen kidnapped five health workers of the state Health Ministry — three males and two females — while they were vaccinating children against measles. Source: Sudan Tribune

13 March 2022: In an undisclosed location, a health worker was arrested. Source: WHOSSA

14 March 2022: In Khartoum, security forces reportedly drove vans bearing the logo of MSF to deceive protesters in order to arrest them. Sources: Twitter I and Twitter II

14 March 2022: MSF released a statement announcing that it distances itself from a Sudanese NGO of the same name that has issued a public statement denouncing the arrest of a Health Ministry doctor in Jebel Marra, South Darfur state. MSF accuses the NGO of misusing or using MSF trademarks without the INGO’s permission. Sources: MSF and Radio Tamazuj

17 March 2022: In Khartoum, security forces stormed the city’s blood bank Stack Medical Research Laboratories and attacked its medical staff, before stealing their mobile phones and breaking equipment. Sources: Sudan Tribune, Twitter I, Twitter II and WHOSSA

17 March 2022: In Khartoum, security forces attacked an ambulance transporting a wounded anti-coup protester. Source: Sudan Tribune