Vice - President Attends Voluntary Return of 5,000 Displaced Persons to Terba Area in South Darfur

Terba, South Darfur, Jan. 2 (SUNA) - Vice - President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, Sunday attended the voluntary repatriation of 5,000 displaced persons at Terba area, South Darfur State.

He was accompanied by a big delegation of the center and the Wali (governor) of South Darfur State, Engineer Adam Al-Fekki. Addressing a mass rally on the occasion, Hassabo has affirmed the state's commitment to implementation of the voluntary repatriation project and helping the returnees.

He called on all the people of Darfur to be positive in presenting like these initiatives.

He lauded the role of Saudi Arabia and the State of Qatar in boosting the peace process and establishing model villages for the displaced people and refugees.

He also appreciated the contribution of the funds of Kuwait and Emirates, the Arab League, the African Union and the United States to supporting the voluntary repatriation and peace efforts in Darfur.

Hassabo has reiterated the state commitment to the method of dialogue instead of violence, war and tribal dispute, affirming the government commitment to implementation of the national dialogue outcome on the ground for realizing peace, stability, development, services and the unity of rank He asserted the state's adherence to implementation of the project for collection of weapons.