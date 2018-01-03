03 Jan 2018

Vice - President Attends Voluntary Return of 5,000 Displaced Persons to Terba Area in South Darfur

Report
from Sudanese News Agency
Published on 02 Jan 2018 View Original

Terba, South Darfur, Jan. 2 (SUNA) - Vice - President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, Sunday attended the voluntary repatriation of 5,000 displaced persons at Terba area, South Darfur State.

He was accompanied by a big delegation of the center and the Wali (governor) of South Darfur State, Engineer Adam Al-Fekki. Addressing a mass rally on the occasion, Hassabo has affirmed the state's commitment to implementation of the voluntary repatriation project and helping the returnees.
He called on all the people of Darfur to be positive in presenting like these initiatives.
He lauded the role of Saudi Arabia and the State of Qatar in boosting the peace process and establishing model villages for the displaced people and refugees.
He also appreciated the contribution of the funds of Kuwait and Emirates, the Arab League, the African Union and the United States to supporting the voluntary repatriation and peace efforts in Darfur.

Hassabo has reiterated the state commitment to the method of dialogue instead of violence, war and tribal dispute, affirming the government commitment to implementation of the national dialogue outcome on the ground for realizing peace, stability, development, services and the unity of rank He asserted the state's adherence to implementation of the project for collection of weapons.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

By Amy Benson

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.