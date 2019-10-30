30 Oct 2019

USAID continues to support the growing humanitarian need in Sudan

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 29 Oct 2019 View Original
© WFP/ Jose Ferrao
The first shipment of humanitarian food stocks donated by USAID has arrived in Port Sudan
© WFP/ Jose Ferrao

PORT SUDAN – The first shipment of humanitarian food stocks donated by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) through its Office of Food for Peace (FFP) has arrived in Port Sudan. The contribution to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) aims to support 2.2 million people across the country.

The total US contribution valued at US$102 million will support the growing food needs of internally displaced people, refugees, and vulnerable communities through a variety of WFP assistance programmes.

This is the largest contribution by a single donor to WFP in Sudan in recent years. This is the first of three consecutive shipments arriving from the United States of America at the Sudanese port, including cereals, vegetable oil and pulses.

“The number of people in need of food assistance in Sudan has doubled over the past two years. This significant contribution from USAID contribution will go a long way; it is greatly needed and appreciated,” said WFP Representative and Country Director in Sudan Hameed Nuru.

Currently, 5.8 million people in Sudan are food insecure due to multiple years of conflict, droughts, floods, and increased economic hardship.

“USAID stands by the people of Sudan in their time of need,” said USAID/Sudan Mission Director Helen Pataki. “We hope this support will help to ease suffering as the Sudanese people continue their journey toward democracy and prosperity.”

In 2019, WFP has so far reached a total of 1.5 million people across Sudan through USAID food contributions. USAID has been a long-standing WFP partner and the largest single donor, contributing more than US$400 million in Sudan over the past three years.

