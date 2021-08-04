USAID administrator Samantha Power announces more than $56 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Sudan

Office of Press Relations

Today in Khartoum, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power announced more than $56 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Sudan. This funding will help the Sudanese people cope with conflict, food insecurity, economic crisis, and cycles of drought and flooding, the effects of which have been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Approximately 13.4 million people in Sudan need humanitarian assistance. With this additional aid, USAID partners will work to meet the most immediate needs by providing emergency health care, delivering medical supplies, training health care workers, supporting survivors of gender-based violence by improving case management and training personnel on survivor-centered approaches, and providing water, sanitation, and hygiene support in communities across Sudan.

The United States is the single largest humanitarian donor to Sudan, providing nearly $377 million since the beginning of Fiscal Year 2021. The United States will continue to stand with the people of Sudan as they deal with compounding crises. However, humanitarian assistance cannot and will not address the root causes of fragility that continue to leave many in Sudan in need, particularly in the Darfur region.

The United States is committed to deepening its engagement and partnership with the Sudanese people and the Civilian-led Transitional Government in support of the country's transition to Democratic rule.

