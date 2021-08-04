USAID Administrator Samantha Power Announces $4.3 Million in New Election-Related Support for Sudan

For Immediate Release

Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Office of Press Relations

Today in Khartoum, Administrator Samantha Power announced $4.3 million in additional election-related assistance for Sudan as the country continues its transition toward civilian-led democratic rule following the 2019 citizen revolution that overthrew the nearly 30-year dictatorship of former President Omar al-Bashir.

Administrator Power made the announcement at Khartoum University during a speech on the importance of this defining moment for the people of Sudan.

The new funds will support an existing USAID project—Improving Electoral and Political Processes for Change in Sudan—which was awarded in 2020 to the Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strengthening. Consortium partners are: the International Foundation for Electoral Systems, National Democratic Institute, International Republican Institute, Internews, and Search for Common Ground.

The project supports partners in Sudan as they work to increase governmental accountability and improve public confidence and trust in the integrity of Sudan’s electoral processes. The funds will support the transitional government, political parties, civil society, and media to work toward a peaceful, genuine, and credible election process at the end of Sudan’s transition period.

A total of $12 million of USAID funding has been committed to the three-year project to date.