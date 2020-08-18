Urgent response needed after floods in Sudan kill 65 and affect more than 185,000 people

UK charity Muslim Hands is urgently calling on supporters to donate so that vital relief can reach those affected by the floods in Sudan. On 29th July prolonged intense heavy rains caused the first wave of severe flooding, which has since continued, killing 65 people, and affecting more than 185,000.

The infrastructure of more than 30,400 homes are damaged, 14,000 homes have been destroyed, and livelihoods are now at threat with the death of 700 cattle. Thousands of water sources have either been contaminated or are non-functional and the risk of disease outbreaks is extremely high. Sudan is in the midst of its rainy season, which lasts from June to October. More heavy rainfall is expected in the coming months, wreaking havoc in 17 of the 18 states that make up the country, such as the north, south and west of Darfur, White Nile and the Khartoum states.

Muslim Hands's initial response will be to distribute £25,000 of emergency aid which will include food packs and other essential items, such as mosquito nets, plastic sheets, and mats to protect against the environment to over 1000 families in Khartoum. Sudan is also one of the worst hit countries in regard to Covid-19 in Africa coupled with an outbreak of polio. Muslim Hands will also distribute PPE and medication to protect those that are now vulnerable and susceptible to the disease.

Dr Basel Alkhder, Muslim Hands Emergency Lead, said:

‘The floods have caused utter devastation in Sudan, leaving thousands displaced. The country’s infrastructure is damaged leaving the nation prone to disease, with malaria now rife. This vital aid is needed for survival and means the difference between life and death. We are calling on our supporters to donate so we can reach those who need it the most. Unfortunately, this is just the first wave of what is yet to come in the next few months, and therefore we must act now.’

Dr Ismail Abdalla, Muslim Hands Sudan Country Manager, said:

‘We would like to thank the donors for their kind and continuous support to the needy people of Sudan since 1994. The floods this year is something exceptional and there is suffering on every street in Sudan. The rain is heavy, and people have no shelter, left helpless. The main highway is destroyed and for people to use alternative routes is difficult as fuel is hard to come by and is expensive. The water has taken everything, people have lost their livestock, their lives and with the current pandemic sweeping through Africa, we are under immense pressure. The people of Sudan are extremely affected, and recent events have taken away their smiles. So please help we are in need of your donations.’

ENDS

Notes to editors

Established in 1993, Muslim Hands is an international aid agency and NGO which aims to be at the forefront in delivering relief from poverty, sickness and the provision of education worldwide – regardless of race, religion or gender.

Muslim Hands works in over 30 countries worldwide.

Muslim Hands has been working in Sudan for over 15 years, supporting various projects which focus on education, livelihoods, health, and food security. Its operations started in July 2004 and was registered at the Humanitarian Aid Commission in September 2003. Muslim Hands main office is in Omdurman in Khartoum.

