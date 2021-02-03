Update: UNDP’s focus and contribution to the Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan 2021

03 February 2021, Khartoum: With 13.4 million people (over a quarter of the population) in Sudan projected to require assistance this year, UNDP is committed to addressing needs identified in the draft 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP), providing lifesaving and life preserving interventions for the most vulnerable.

The required budget of US$78 million for 4 prioritized sectors (Food Security and Livelihoods, Emergency Shelter and Non-Food Items, Protection of Civilians, and Refugee Response) will utilize UNDP’s global crisis response mandate and capabilities to promote inclusive and resilient communities through stabilization efforts.

Food Security and Livelihoods Sector: The Integrated Community Livelihoods Support Project will respond to critical humanitarian and early recovery needs by restoring food and livelihood security for the most vulnerable populations, including those most at-risk to a changing climate. It will focus on emergency agriculture support, climate-smart agriculture, cash-for-work in emergency employment, income generation, and restoration of critical productive rural assets - while addressing conflict triggers and protection concerns related to food production and land tenure issues.

Target: 401,777 vulnerable people in Darfur’s 5 States, South Kordofan, Blue Nile and Sennar States. Total value: $24,500,000

Protection Sector: The Enhancing Protection of Civilians Project, via a sustainable, community-based approach, aims to increase the protection of civilians through community policing and protection measures, including physical enhancement to security in high-risk locations. It will focus on enhancing community policing and unarmed civilian protection efforts, and strengthening grassroot committees for protection of civilians. It also seeks to increase access to justice for marginal and vulnerable groups, including through provision of legal aid. The project will also strengthen the observance of human rights by specialized training for law enforcement, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and justice sector institutions, and will promote community-based reconciliation mechanisms, including through traditional self-governance approaches.

Target: 380,000 vulnerable people in Darfur’s 5 States, South Kordofan and Blue Nile States. Total value: $15,174,000

Emergency Shelter and Non-Food Items Sector: The Provision of Transitional Shelter to People in Need and Flood Affected Project aims to increase the resilience of returnees in their home communities by providing durable and/or transitional shelter. It will also provide similar support to address urgent needs among the most greatly impacted flood affected populations. All solutions will be accompanied by access to energy, and where possible, digital access solutions in off-grid areas by providing solar/alternative energy devices/kits.

Target: 43,000 vulnerable host community members in Khartoum State, Darfur’s 5 States, South Kordofan and Sennar States. Total value: $18,800,000

Refugee Response Sector: With a special focus on host communities, the Livelihoods and Resilience for South Sudanese and Eritrean refugees in West Kordofan, South Kordofan, White Nile and Kassala States Project, aims to enable access to livelihoods and lifesaving assistance to refugees as part of UNDP Sudan’s durable solutions approach. The project ensures equitable access to economic opportunities and basic services for refugees and host communities while strengthening opportunities for protection, resilience and self-reliance.

Target: 76,000 people in South and West Kordofan, White Nile, and Kassala States. Total value: $19,490,000

UNDP is currently investing over $3 million of its own resources and will contribute an additional $7 million in 2021 during implementation of above interventions.

### ### ###

Contact: Will Seal Head of Communications UNDP Sudan will.seal@undp.org +249 9009 21412