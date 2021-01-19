Update: UNDP response for Ethiopian refugees, and host communities, in Eastern Sudan

19 January 2021, Khartoum: With more than 58,000 refugees from Ethiopia having crossed into Sudan, UNDP has committed US$2.02m to address urgent needs, establish basic services and durable solutions, and provide much needed supplies for refugees and already at-risk host communities. But, a funding gap of US$4.8m is limiting expansion to others in critical need.

Alongside the Government of Sudan, UN agencies and partners, UNDP has mobilized emergency response teams and resources, supporting emergency employment, civil works, physical access, human security, access to energy, and health.

To date, efforts have focused on the Um Rakuba and Tunaydbah refugee camps, destinations for many refugees, as well as 7 surrounding host communities, and the fluctuating numbers of refugees transiting Hamdayet.

UNDP initiatives underway include:

• Livelihoods: Creating more than 1,000 emergency employment opportunities for refugees and local community members, supporting UNDP’s ongoing activities

• Physical Access: In response to heavy recent use, upgrading a 10-kilometer road connecting nearby Doka Village and Um Rakuba, ensuring humanitarian access, and improving the sole economic and services lifeline ahead of seasonal rains

• Human Security: Installation of 70 solar-powered streetlights across Um Rakuba, Tunaydbah, Hamdayet, and nearby Doka Village

• Access to Energy: Trialing solar thermal food cookers in Um Rakuba to mitigate extensive clearcutting of local forests, and gender-based violence risks, and provide fossil fuel/electricity-free cooking capacity. 1,000 solar cookers are en route to Um Rakuba, Tunaydbah and Hamdayet. Additionally, trialing tuk tuk-mounted solar-powered cellular charging points to improve communication

• Civil Works: On-going rehabilitation and expansion of the health centre at Um Rakuba, increasing capacity to around 100-150 patients a day, including an isolation waiting area for potential COVID-19 cases

• Health: Deployment of 3 Global Fund-supported mobile clinics, with a combined capacity of 180 patients a day, to provide health services for refugees at Um Rakuba, Tunaydbah and Hamdayet, as well as points of entry to Sudan, and neighbouring communities. One clinic is equipped to provide TB and HIV services.

Rapid assessments are underway for rehabilitation of other facilities and water supplies, and provision of basic services.

To address urgent needs UNDP is appealing for US$4.8m to support refugees and host community members with a range of durable solutions and stabilization efforts. This includes:

• Livelihoods: Construction of 1,200 toilets (800 including showers) across Um Rakuba and Tunaydbah, and host communities; and income generating activities for refugees and host community members, with a focus on construction, agriculture and services

• Civil Works: Reconstruction of Um Rakuba’s main water pipeline; rehabilitation of 3 health centers in Homra, Mahala and Rashid areas, supporting host communities in the broader area; and rehabilitation of Eldarot Police Station, the closest station to Um Rakuba

• Non-food Items: Equipment and access to energy to prevent deforestation, followed by reforestation efforts through employment of host community members.

“As the crisis continues, we face the very real possibility of a protracted situation,” said UNDP Sudan Resident Representative Yuri Afanasiev. “The establishment of more permanent infrastructure, like roads and clinics, and creation of opportunities for income, will support both refugees and the communities hosting them.”

Contact: Will Seal Head of Communications UNDP Sudan will.seal@undp.org +249 9009 21412