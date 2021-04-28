Update Two: UNDP response for host communities, and Ethiopian refugees, in Eastern Sudan

28 April 2021, Khartoum: As the number of refugees in Eastern Sudan exceeds 63,000, UNDP's response is expanding, with further efforts underway to assist host communities and refugees. However, a funding gap of US$2.7m remains, limiting essential support to vulnerable groups. At present, US$2.0m has been committed from UNDP resources to address urgent needs, however, there is clear demand for additional assistance for local communities as tensions are becoming visible.

Alongside the Government of Sudan, UN agencies and partners, UNDP interventions are progressing in refugee camps and nearby host communities, supporting protection, emergency employment, and access to basic services including energy and health.

"With the situation continuing, longer-term, durable solutions are increasingly necessary, providing help for those in need now, and important community assets for the future," says Trond Husby, UNDP Sudan's Crisis Coordinator.

"As a result, our work balances the urgent needs of arriving refugees, and the increasing pressure on already vulnerable local host communities."

Activities underway or completed include:

Protection: Rehabilitation of Um Rakuba Village and Daroot Village police posts to improve safety and security.

Protection: Installation of an additional 100 solar streetlights (adding to the 70 already provided) in Um Rakuba and Tunaydbah refugee camps, and nearby host communities, to support human security.

Livelihoods: Creation of more than 1,000 emergency employment opportunities for refugees and local community members via civil works cash-for-work and other initiatives.

Health: Civil works and rehabilitation of a health facility in Tawreet Village, and further expansion of the recently upgraded Um Rakuba Camp health centre, for host communities and refugees.

Heath: Ongoing deployment of 3 mobile clinics, funded by the Global Fund, providing health services for refugees and nearby local communities at Um Rakuba, Tunaydbah and other locations as required.

Durable Solutions: Supporting access to energy and preventing deforestation, ongoing distribution of 900 solar cookers to families in Um Rakuba and Tunaydbah refugee camps, and nearby communities.

WASH: Construction of latrines in Um Rakuba refugee camp.

Needs assessments: Ongoing assessments for additional civil works and basic service enhancement initiatives.

Beyond these activities, UNDP is appealing for US$2.7m to support refugees and host community members with a range of additional durable solutions. This includes: