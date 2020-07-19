University of Khartoum & UNDP join forces on solar energy, Sudan peace efforts, sustainable development

KHARTOUM: Following years of collaboration, the University of Khartoum and UNDP Sudan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to work together on a number of upcoming peace and development projects.

“Collaboration like this is essential to achieve Sudan’s development and peace goals,” said University Vice Chancellor Prof. Fadwa Abdelrahman Ali Taha. “We’re excited to start work immediately on new opportunities to deliver tangible, beneficial improvements to people’s lives.”

The partnership sees the University’s Energy Research Centre (ERC) become the technical advisor for the installation of 450 Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA)/UNDP-funded solar-powered water pumps for agricultural irrigation in River Nile State.

As part of the 450-pump project ERC will reseach needs and opportunities for farmers, and design the solar pump systems, building on previous technical support to UNDP in the establishment of Sudan’s first Solar Lab, and studying the potential for wind energy in Red Sea State.

The partnership will also see UNDP and the University support the peace process in eastern and the Two Aareas. Undertaking studies and hosting consultativeconferences and workshops with a range of stakeholders, the two organsiations will develop a draft plan and roadmap for peacebuilding, rehabilitation and reconstruction in eastern Sudan, South Kordofan and Blue Nile, building on expected successes at the national peace talks.

“Sudan’s development challenges like energy, climate change, agricultural expansion and peace cannot be addressed in isolation, and require the best minds to achieve success,” said UNDP Sudan’s Resident Representative Selva Ramachandran. “We’re thriled to formalise this relationship in support of Sudan’s development goals.”

Various University departments will also collaborate with UNDP Sudan’s Accelerator Lab, exploring innovative ways to apply new technologies and solutions to Sudan’s development challenges, and increase youth ideas and perspectives in development processes.

Simultaneously, University and UNDP departments will partner on policy research for governance, human rights, poverty alleviation, environment and climate change, peace, and development during Sudan’s transition period, and support south-south and south-north cooperation in a range of areas.

To learn more about solar energy in Sudan’s agricultural sector, visit:

Arabic: https://undparabic.exposure.co/post-400088

English: https://undparabic.exposure.co/3131f39a3894ecf86f40e6f130cfa7ba

