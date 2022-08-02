The United States is providing more than $88 million in humanitarian assistance to the people of Sudan

The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), is providing more than $88 million in additional humanitarian assistance for the people of Sudan, who continue to experience the devastating effects of violence, food insecurity, and climatic shocks, including severe flooding. This funding was made available following the drawdown of the full balance of the Bill Emerson Humanitarian Trust, an effort in coordination with the U.S. Department of Agriculture which is providing an additional $670 million in food assistance to respond to historic levels of acute food insecurity around the world.

With these funds, the U.S. government is supporting the UN World Food Program (WFP) to provide food assistance, including sorghum and yellow split peas, and UNICEF to provide nutrition assistance to nearly 1.2 million crisis-affected people across Sudan. To date in Fiscal Year 2022, the United States has provided more than $371 million in humanitarian assistance to Sudan, including more than $348 million from USAID. The United States continues to stand with the people of Sudan as the country experiences compounding crises and worsening internal displacement.

