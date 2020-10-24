United States Announces $81 Million in Humanitarian Assistance to Help the People of Sudan

Statement By Acting Administrator John Barsa

Saturday, October 24, 2020

Today, the day after the Republic of Sudan joined the historic Abraham Accords brokered by President Trump and made peace with the State of Israel, the United States announced $81 million in humanitarian assistance for the people of Sudan as they confront ongoing severe challenges related to a deteriorating economy, the global pandemic, and the worst floods in more than a century. This new funding brings U.S. humanitarian assistance to the people of Sudan to over $436 million for Fiscal Year 2020, including more than $33 million to support the Sudanese response to COVID-19.

With this new assistance, the United States through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) will continue to expand programs that provide emergency shelter, food, agriculture, nutrition, health, protection, education, and water, sanitation, and hygiene to millions of people across Sudan.

The funding announced today also includes additional support to U.S. partners that are helping communities throughout Sudan deal with the impact of the recent heavy rains and historic flooding that have destroyed thousands of acres of crops and homes and critical infrastructure across Sudan and left more than half a million people in need of humanitarian aid. To help affected Sudanese communities, USAID airlifted life-saving relief supplies from its warehouses in Pisa, Italy, and Dubai to Sudan last month, including blankets, water containers, and heavy-duty plastic sheeting to provide emergency shelter for 75,000 people.

The United States is the largest donor of humanitarian aid in Sudan and continues to stand with the Sudanese people during these challenging times.