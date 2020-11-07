The United States announces $20 million to buy wheat to help the Sudanese people

Friday, November 6, 2020

Office of Press Relations

press@usaid.gov

Today, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) announces the intention of the United States, subject to Congressional approval, to grant $20 million to the World Food Programme (WFP), through USAID, to purchase wheat for the people of Sudan which will help to alleviate an important shortage in the country.

This funding will enable the WFP to procure approximately 65,600 metric tons of wheat for Sudan. The civilian-led Transitional Government of Sudan will use the wheat to help reduce important shortages of flour and bread in the greater Khartoum area.

This grant represents the United States’ contribution to a $45 million commitment to provide the Government of Sudan with wheat needed to address the immediate shortage. The Government of the United Arab Emirates will be matching the U.S. contribution with $20 million, and the Government of the State of Israel will be providing $5 million.

This announcement comes as Sudan is entering a promising new era for its people. Along with joining the Abraham Accords and moving toward the normalization of diplomatic relations with Israel, Sudan’s Transitional Government has reformed laws and state institutions to represent and better respond to the Sudanese people, and engaged in difficult negotiations with armed groups to sign a peace agreement in October. These efforts demonstrate the Transitional Government’s commitment to ending combating terrorism and decades of violence and corruption in Sudan.

The United States looks forward to a new era of cooperation with the Transitional Government, civil society, and the private sector in Sudan to bring stability and prosperity to the Sudanese people.