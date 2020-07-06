United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) Sudan COVID19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) (03 Apr 2020)

SECTION1–GENERAL

1.1 Scope

The present SOP aims to establish a WFP Aviation/UNHAS procedures to be followed when operating in areas affected by the current outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

1.2 Background

According to World Health Organization (https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus), Coronaviruses (COVID-19) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome. Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath, and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death. Due to the lack of symptoms during the incubation period and the rapid spread of the virus, it can be assumed that cases of COVID-19 will increase within Sudan