United Nations Humanitarian Air Service, Standard Administrative and Operating Procedures (17th June 2019)

1. Introduction

Humanitarian and Development organizations have increasingly come to rely on air assets to provide urgent relief to disaster victims. Particularly so, is when surface transport is difficult or impossible due to insecurity and poor infrastructure. Long-lasting emergencies like in Sudan also require an ever-higher level of dedicated air support, not only to transport humanitarian and development workers to and from remote locations but deliver critical supplies like medical supplies to the affected population. The United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) managed by WFP provides such vital services to the humanitarian and development community. UNHAS bases its rules and procedures, staff qualification criteria, and aircraft chartering procedures on the United Nations Aviation Standards for Peacekeeping and Humanitarian Air Transport Operations (UN AVSTADS). The AVSTADS have been jointly agreed between the World Food Program and the Department of Peacekeeping Operations under International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) guidelines. In addition to these guidelines, UNHAS operates under many other legal, contractual, and safety obligations which these Standard Administrative and Operating Procedures (SAOP’s) are designed to capture.

UNHAS Sudan was established in 2004 to serve and provide the humanitarian and development community in Sudan with safe and reliable air transport. UNHAS Sudan operations is fraught with challenges not only associated with sub- standard and hostile aviation environment but also security related issues. It has its main base in Khartoum with sub-offices in El Fasher, Nyala, Geneina, Ed Daein, Zalingei and Elobeid. An integrated system for administration and finance; communication; flight information; passenger and cargo services; medical and security evacuation; is in place. The purpose of this SAOPs manual is to establish guidelines to facilitate safe, efficient and reliable air service to the humanitarian and development community in Sudan. In doing so, it will provide procedures for: administration and finance; operations; emergency; safety and security for the delivery of the service.