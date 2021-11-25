UNITAMS statement on violence in Darfur region

UNITAMS is gravely concerned by the significant rise in tribal and intercommunal violence, resulting in the unfortunate loss of civilian lives and livelihoods, most recently in Tawila, Dar Es Salam and Sortoni, Kabkabiya localities of North Darfur and Jebel Moon, West Darfur.

Reports indicate that scores of people have been killed and many others injured in fighting between Arabs and Misseriya Jebel in Jebel Moon on 17 and 19 November, with tens of villages burned and some 4,300 people reportedly displaced, many to eastern Chad. We are also alarmed at reports of rape committed against women and girls as well as reports of 20 children missing.

UNITAMS welcomes initial efforts reportedly taken by local authorities to respond to the situation, and calls on regional and national authorities to immediately step-up efforts to de-escalate tensions, investigate the recent incidents, and prevent further violence.

The persistent insecurity in Darfur underscores the need for the Government and armed groups that have signed up to the Juba Peace Agreement to prioritize the protection of civilians in Darfur, and in this regard, swiftly implement the provisions of the Agreement, particularly the standing up of the Joint Security Keeping Forces and the provision of the National Plan for Protection of Civilians.

UNITAMS reminds the Sudanese authorities’ that their responsibility to protect civilians is not diminished despite the current political situation.