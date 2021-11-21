UNITAMS statement on today’s agreement (21 November 2021) [EN/AR]

UNITAMS welcomes today’s initial announcement of an agreement between Lt. Gen Abdel Fatah al-Burhan and Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok to reach consensus on resolving the constitutional and political crisis that was threatening the stability of the country.

We stress the need to protect the constitutional order to safeguard the basic freedoms of political action, freedom of speech, and peaceful assembly. The transition partners will need to urgently address unresolved issues to complete the political transition in an inclusive manner, with respect for human rights and the rule of law. We call on all parties to the political process in Sudan to include the voices of the youth to address the demands of the Sudanese people. Women’s meaningful participation and the advancement of their hard-earned rights and role in the democratic transition must be maintained.

We deplore the loss of so many Sudanese lives over the last weeks and as per today’s agreement, we stress the need for transparent investigations and accountability to ensure justice for the lives of these victims. We also expect that all those arrested on or after 25 October will be released immediately as a first gesture to implement this agreement.

Their concerns must be addressed in a way that guarantees the achievement of the goals of the Sudanese revolution: freedom, peace, and justice. We also urge all Sudanese stakeholders to engage constructively and in good faith to restore the constitutional order and transition.

UNITAMS remains ready to provide the necessary support during the transition process towards the success of an inclusive transition and the realization of the aspirations of the Sudanese people for peace, inclusive development, and democracy.