UNITAMS statement of the detention of members of the FFC’s Central Council [EN/AR]

UNITAMS strongly condemns the detention of members of the FFC’s Central Council after their meeting with the SRSG.

It has been reported that Taha Osman Isahaq, Sharif Mohamed Osman and Hamza Farouk were arrested near UNITAMS HQ yesterday afternoon.

We call upon the military leadership to cease arresting politicians and activists and to stop committing further human rights violations.

These arrests which took place after a meeting on our premises undermines our good office's role.

We urge for the immediate release of those detained on or after 25 October. These detentions hinder efforts to restore stability and a return to the path of democratic transition in Sudan and nullifies the impact of the release of four of the detained ministers yesterday.