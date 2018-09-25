UNISFA Force Commander inspects projects in Abyei Town

Abyei, 24 September 2018 - United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) Acting Head of Mission and Force Commander, Major General Gebre Wolzdegu, last Thursday, visited the Abyei Hospital which is renovated by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) with funds from the USAID. The 200-bed hospital which costs an estimated $500,000 comprises an operation theater, a pharmacy, Admin block and several wards including women’s ward as well as Doctors’ offices. The hospital is also equipped with a 150 kva generator, hand pumps while the fencing of the entire premises is underway.

Briefing the OIC Head of Mission/Force Commander, the acting head of IOM Abyei Sub-Office, Mr. Muhammad Waseem, stated that the renovation of the hospital was at the request of the local community to improve health delivery system in the area through the renovation of health infrastructures. He maintained that while IOM is the implementer of the project, MSF and other stakeholders are discussing on how to run the hospital and ensure its sustainability. Responding, General Wolzdegu, said he was impressed with the project and promised that UNISFA would be glad to support the hospital project with doctors and other paramedical personnel when the hospital will be operational as part of the missions’ commitment to improving, not only the health delivery system in the area, but also the general wellbeing of the community. He advised that the renovation exercise should primarily target critical areas such as schools which delivers direct benefits to the community.

He said, giving the size and magnitude of the hospital, it would be appropriate for stakeholders to come together to maximize the use of the facility to the benefit of the Abyei community. He called on the local community to take ownership of the hospital and contribute towards its sustainability. General Wolzdegu also visited a town-hall building constructed under the mission’s Quick Impact Projects (QIP). The building was equipped with chairs. He advised the community to make judicious use of the hall for their meetings in search for peace and co-existence. The aim of the visit was to assess available health and social facilities in the area for the people with the view to identifying and addressing areas of gaps in a coordinated manner with other stakeholders like the United Nations Agencies, Funds and Programs.