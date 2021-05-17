UNISFA Condemns the early morning attack on Dungup village.

Abyei, 17 May 2021 – United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) strongly condemns the attack on Dungup village by unknown armed elements in which eleven Ngok Dinkas are reportedly killed, and five others injured.

A reportreceived by UNISFAleadershipindicates that at about 05:30 am yesterday, unidentified armed elements attacked the Dinka community of Dungup, about 11 kilometers north-east of Abyei town, killing eleven people and injuring five others. The injured victims are receiving treatment at UNISFA’s Level II hospital.

The armed elements responsible for the violence however fled the village before UNISFA troops arrived at the scene of the incident and no arrest was possible. UNISFA has intensified patrols in the general area to protect the civilian population and search for the armed elements that perpetrated the attack. Meanwhile UNISFA has commenced a joint investigation into the circumstances and motives for the attack.

UNISFA’s Acting Head of Mission and Force Commander, Maj. Gen. Kefyalew Amde Tessema, strongly condemns the attack, emphasizing that it can contribute to the increase of inter-community tensions and chances of renewed violence in the area. Gen. Kefyalew Amde Tessema further called on all stakeholders to embrace UNISFA’s peace initiatives as a means of defusing tension in the area and re-assured that UNISFA is fully committed to pursuing its mandate to ensure that Abyei area is free of weapons and of armed groups.

Consistent with its protection of civilian mandate, UNISFA also reiterates that any presence of armed groups within the Abyei area other than its forces is viewed by the Mission as violation of its mandate and will not hesitate to take action against those engaged in such violations. UNISFA further called on the Governments of Sudan and South Sudan to provide full support for the implementation of its mandate and to facilitate UNISFA’s work to protect civilians in Abyei.