UNISFA condemns the attack on its peacekeepers

UNISFA/PIS/PR/85

Abyei, 16 July 2019 – The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA)’s Acting Head of Mission/Force Commander, Major General Mehari Zewde Gebremariam, strongly condemns the unprovoked attack by a group of unknown armed men on UNISFA peacekeepers providing security at the Amiet market in which one Ethiopian soldier was killed and another critically wounded. Five other people including two women and an eight months child were also reportedly killed during the attack, while several cattle were also allegedly rustled.

“I am deeply concerned that peacekeepers who are working day and night to enable people carry out their normal business activities at the Amiet market would come under any form of attack,” General Mehari said, warning that any attack on peacekeepers constitutes war crime and perpetrators would be held accountable when apprehended.

The Force Commander called on all the communities in Abyei to respect the Arms free status of Abyei and warned against activities that are capable of further fuelling conflict within the Abyei Box, He reaffirmed UNISFA’s commitment to continue working with all communities within Abyei Box and seeks the cooperation and support of each and every person within the Abyei Box to enable the mission carry out its mandated task of providing security for the people and protection of civilians.