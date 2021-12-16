UNICEF Sudan Humanitarian Situation Report - Q3 (July-September 2021)

Highlights

• The blockage of Port Sudan has deteriorated the already fragile economy resulting into shortages of fuel, wheat and medicines.

• Outbreaks of several waterborne diseases incl. HEV E, Dengue Fever, Malaria, have affected the most vulnerable of population living in flood affected areas. UNICEF allocated US $60,000 to implement Vector Control Activities and campaigns promoting hygiene practices, including eradication of open defecation, in 8 affected localities.

• UNICEF provided 2,402,356 conflict, flood, and epidemic affected people (around 1,221,000 females and 1,250,000 children) with access to lifesaving basic water services in 15 states of Sudan despite the funding gap of $138.5million

Situation in Numbers

7.4 million children in need of humanitarian assistance

13.4 million people in need

1.4 million children Among 2.5m Internally displaced people (IDPs)

420,731 children Among 793,833 South Sudanese Refugees

Overview and Partnerships

UNICEF’s 2021 Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) appeal for Sudan requires $211 million to address the new and protracted humanitarian needs of the population. The prevailing political and economic fragility in Sudan is further complicated by the turmoil of the COVID-19 crisis.

UNICEF Sudan would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere appreciation to the donors that continue supporting the humanitarian appeal in Sudan. In 2021, the humanitarian response has to date been supported by the European Union, the governments of Canada, Germany, Japan, Sweden, the United States, small grants from UNICEF National Committees, as well as by significant contributions from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) and the Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SHF).

At the end of September 2021, UNICEF faced a $ 139,353,005 (66 percent) funding shortfall (aside from COVID-19 response requirements), curtailing relief efforts against flooding, disease outbreaks, conflict, and the nutrition crisis, and leaving education, health, child protection and Water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) needs unaddressed.